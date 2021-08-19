One resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a Knoxville home caught fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters descended upon a burning home in the 3700 block of South Mountain Road around 5:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. First responders found a two-story, single-family home with fire showing from the rear side and requested the Rapid Intervention Dispatch and Tanker Task Force. Firefighters assumed defensive operations.
Roughly 75 firefighters knocked out the bulk of the blaze in an hour, according to authorities. Crews were expected to remain on scene to extinguish hotspots and perform overhaul.
One civilian home at the time of the fire was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, and one adult was displaced as a result of the fire, according to the news release. (A fire official could not immediately say whether the displaced person and the civilian injured are the same person.)
There were no injuries within the fire department. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
