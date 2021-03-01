Ten people were displaced after county residents reported an explosion at a rural house about midway between Frederick and Libertytown.
Local firefighters responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. Monday after hearing of the explosion, which occurred on the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road in Libertytown. There was "substantial damage" to the home, and a man suffered "significant burn injuries," according to a news release from the county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Firefighters who responded did note see an active fire, and no other injuries were reported. The county's Fire Marshall's office is investigating the explosion.
