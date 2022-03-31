A man was displaced, and two dogs died in a house fire near Jefferson on Thursday afternoon.
Crews from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to Carroll Boyer Road at about 3 p.m. after neighbors saw extensive flames and called 911, said Deputy Chief Shane Darwick. The home was deemed a total loss by the time Darwick arrived, he said.
James Harmon was renting the home, which was situated on a 100-acre farm near Old Middletown Road. He was at work when the fire started, he said. He has lived on the property for three years.
A power line near the house appeared to have broken and was partially on the ground, though Darwick said it wasn’t clear whether that was related to the fire. Crews were investigating the cause Thursday afternoon.
Strong winds complicated firefighting efforts, Darwick said. First responders stationed themselves around neighboring homes in case flames spread across the fields separating them from Harmon’s. Firefighters quickly contained a small brush fire about 50 yards from the home, which was sparked when embers blew through the grass.
The dangerous conditions coupled with the extent of the damage prompted first responders to let Harmon’s home burn rather than trying to save it, Darwick said.
“It’s not worth the life of a firefighter,” Darwick said. “We did what we could to protect what we could.”
No other homes were damaged, and no one was injured, Darwick said.
Kevin and Marsha Wiles, who own the property on which Harmon’s home stood, said they lost power shortly before they noticed the flames. They were hooking up a generator when Kevin Wiles saw black smoke rising over the hill separating their home from Harmon’s.
“The house was very old and in very bad condition,” Marsha Wiles said. “It was one of those that was going to go up quickly anyway, but this wind really escalated the fire.”
(1) comment
"The house was very old and in very bad condition" per the owner. I'm wondering why it was rented out if it was so dangerous?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.