Two adults, one child and three dogs were displaced Sunday after a house fire in Thurmont.
The fire started at a house in the 20th block of Meadow Lane before 8 a.m., according to a news release from Sarah Campbell of the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
When units got to the house, they saw heavy fire coming from a garage that attached to the home. According to the release, it took about 15 minutes for 45 firefighters to get the fire under control and another hour and a half to perform overhaul and eliminate any hotspots.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office found that the cause of the fire was “discarded cooking materials,” according to the release, and the damage is estimated to be $100,000.
Two members of the fire department were also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the release.
