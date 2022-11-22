A house reportedly exploded and caught fire north of Frederick on Tuesday, authorities said.
Residents were not home at the time, and no one was injured, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, said at the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, she said.
At around 5:05 p.m., Fire and Rescue received a report of an explosion and subsequent house fire in the 9200 block of Bethel Road.
After the initial units responded, a Rapid Intervention Dispatch and tanker task force were also sent out, Campbell said.
Multiple people called 911 to report the fire, she said.
Rapid intervention brings additional people, Campbell said, and tankers bring additional water.
When Fire and Rescue arrived at 9211 Bethel Road, fire was coming from the right side and back of the house, Campbell said. It was put out in about 30 minutes, she said.
Roughly 50 to 70 firefighters responded to the scene, she said.
Kelly Cox, 54, of Frederick, said she was one of the people who called 911. She lives across the street at 9212 Bethel Road.
She said she saw the back of the house explode and catch fire.
“It kept exploding,” she said.
Matthew Marcus, 35, who also lives on Bethel Road, was in his home when he heard a loud boom, followed by smaller ones, he said.
Someone knocked on his door, and he came out of his house to see his neighbor’s house on fire.
“It was pretty scary,” he said.
Both Cox and Marcus were relieved to find out no one was home at the time, but expressed concern for the cats at their neighbor’s home.
Campbell could not confirm whether there were any cats in the house.
Frederick County fire marshals were on the way to investigate, she said.
