The sound of 6-year-old Lucas McEuen yelling "fire!" over and over again early Thursday jolted his father, John Horton, awake.
The glass on the French doors in the basement they rent shattered inward due to the heat from the fire coming from the deck. Above the doors, plastic was melting, like fiery raindrops, Horton said.
Horton, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, tried putting out the fire — first with a hose, which didn’t work, then with a fire extinguisher his girlfriend, Lauren McEuen, brought him, which also didn’t work.
They fled up a smoke-filled stairwell. Horton carried Lucas and stayed as low as he could. McEuen covered the nose and mouth of their other son, 4-year-old Mason.
“I turned on the light and you couldn't see anything,” McEuen said. “It was pitch black.”
Around 1:22 a.m. Thursday, their home on Fire Tower Road in Ijamsville caught fire. The family said they lost everything in the process.
Frederick County fire marshals are investigating the cause, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said Thursday.
The deck in the back of the home and the back floor had heavy damage, she said.
“That was everything that we had built up,” Horton said. “We had nothing when we met each other. Nothing. Not a house, not clothes, not anything."
Then, after building a life together, "in a blink of an eye, we lost everything," he said.
The family rented out the basement of the home, while four other people rented out rooms on the main floor, according to Horton. Two people who lived on the main floor were a quadriplegic man and his brother, who was his caretaker, Horton said.
Once outside the home, Horton said, he heard the caretaker yell about his brother, who was still in the house.
One woman went back inside to try to get the man out, Horton said. Horton ran back into the burning home to help. They lifted the bed the man was in.
“I did the best I could with her holding, and we took him and ran him outside as fast as we could, [in] pitch-black smoke,” he said.
They scooted him farther from the house, as everyone watching the house burn heard booms of propane tanks blowing up, McEuen and Horton said.
The family is staying at a hotel, trying to figure out their next steps.
On Thursday afternoon, Lucas and Mason were wrestling on the double bed in their hotel room. Next to them was an American Red Cross blanket.
McEuen was on the phone, trying to reach the Frederick County Department of Social Services before her phone died. Horton was rummaging around for a phone charger.
They went to Kohl's and Walmart to get things like socks, shirts, gloves, and food. But certain things, McEuen said, can’t be replaced, like her parents’ ashes, and Lucas and Mason’s baby bracelets.
Horton lost all of his military photos, he said. He managed salvage an engagement ring he got for McEuen. It was stored in a fire safe.
At around 1:22 a.m. Thursday, Fire and Rescue received multiple calls for a house on fire, Campbell said. In the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road, units saw the single-story rancher with heavy fire on the back side, she said.
Everyone was out of the home by the time units arrived, she said. Fire and Rescue called for a Rapid Intervention Dispatch, which brought more firefighters to the scene.
The fire was put out in about 45 minutes, Campbell said, and it took an additional hour to put out hot spots.
