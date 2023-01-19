Aftermath of Fire Tower Road Fire
A house in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road, which was damaged by a fire that broke out early Thursday

The sound of 6-year-old Lucas McEuen yelling "fire!" over and over again early Thursday jolted his father, John Horton, awake.

The glass on the French doors in the basement they rent shattered inward due to the heat from the fire coming from the deck. Above the doors, plastic was melting, like fiery raindrops, Horton said.

