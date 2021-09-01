Remnants of Hurricane Ida, which crippled sections of Louisiana’s power grid earlier this week, dumped torrential rain and unleashed flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers across Frederick County on Wednesday.
Swift water rescue calls began in the northern part of the county, in Emmitsburg and Thurmont, but as the day wore on, other areas began to flood, too. By 8:30 p.m., Frederick County fire and rescue units had responded to 22 water rescue calls, 56 flooding condition service calls and 13 vehicle accidents, according to a news release from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
One of the responses involved an FCPS bus, where first responders were able to safely rescue children from the vehicle.
Floodwaters also delayed a number of other county school buses. Chanda Santiago said her son is usually home from school by 3:20 p.m. and her daughter by 3:45. When neither arrived on time, she knew something was wrong.
Flooding along West Patrick Street delayed busing to and from West Frederick Middle School and kept her son, Aidyn, waiting. A mile up the road, the city’s bus woes delayed her daughter’s departure from Lincoln Elementary School. So, she hustled to the middle school to scoop up Aidyn, then ran off to find a way around the flooding and detours to get to the elementary school.
“And now, I have to figure out how I’m going to get there because I can’t get through that,” she said, gesturing toward the flood waters sloshing in front of West Frederick Middle School.
By evening, there were 83 road closures in Frederick County due to flooding or construction.
The county’s swift water rescues mostly involved responding to vehicles trapped in floodwater, said Ed Johnson, deputy fire chief for the Carroll Manor Fire Company. Johnson and his wife, Sue, comprise two-thirds of the personnel trained for swift water rescues in areas along parts of the Potomac River. It’s become predictable that, each time it floods, a handful of drivers get trapped.
“It’s like a magnet for some people,” Johnson said of the floodwater. “I don’t know what it is.”
With dusk fast approaching, Johnson hoped the rain would stop and, with it, the rescue calls would end. It’s a whole different animal in the dark, he said, but added that, if the calls come, he and his team will be there.
In addition to testing the county’s flood responses, Ida’s rains put the floodplain within Baker Park on full display.
“Boy, it really came fast,” longtime city resident Dana French said of the rapids that engulfed the park and created waterfalls along Carroll Creek.
French didn’t have an umbrella on him, and driving rain had soaked him head to toe. He moved to Frederick 31 years ago and remembers seeing the progression of the park as it was being built. He wasn’t in the area for the notorious flooding of the city in 2018, but by his recollection, Wednesday marked the worst flooding he’d seen in the park.
Other residents agreed.
“I’ve seen this get flooded a lot,” said Jim Swope, who moved to the area with his wife, Cindee Long, in 2000.
Long chimed in to finish her husband’s sentence. “But not like this,” she said.
“Yeah, not like this,” Swope agreed.
The couple wasn’t too worried, though. The scene at Baker Park was an example of the floodplain doing it’s job, Long said. But, she still made sure to check in on her business, Studio 509 hair salon along South Market Street, which had flooded before. Everything was all right when she went, but she planned to check again later.
The couple hadn’t heard of businesses flooding in the downtown area, but they worried about the shops and restaurants positioned below the sidewalks lining the city’s main roads — businesses like Wag’s Restaurant and Bar on Market Street.
The city’s flood system, however, kept the restaurant dry. Bartender Tuesday Best had made sure early in the day that the drain outside the restaurant’s front door was free of debris, but she was otherwise not worried about how the storm would progress. The restaurant had only flooded once — in 2018 — in the five years she’s worked there.
“It’s just rain,” she said. “We’re used to it.”
