A Silver Spring woman died Saturday after a crash on Interstate 70 near Braddock Heights, west of Frederick, police said.
At around 11:50 a.m., Jeanne Ngassa, 74, was driving a Toyota Corolla west on I-70 when a Mercedes heading east crossed the median and hit her car head on, according to Sgt. Richard Freysz of Maryland State Police.
The Mercedes then hit a westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck, also head on, Freysz said Monday. The pickup truck caught fire.
Ngassa was pronounced dead at the scene, Freysz said.
The driver of the Mercedes was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and the driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Police did not release their names.
There were no other people in the vehicles and no other injuries, Freysz said.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 in the area of the crash were closed, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said.
The crash is still under investigation, Freysz said.