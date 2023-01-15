Three people were displaced after a house fire on Poffenberger Road in Jefferson around midday Sunday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
No one was injured in the fire, and an occupant and three pets who were in the home when the fire began all made it out safely, Battalion Chief Michael Dmuchowski said in an interview. The blaze, though, caused damage "all throughout the house," Dmuchowski said.
An initial call for service went out at about 12:25 p.m. and first responders arrived shortly thereafter, said division spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
After the first responding unit got to the scene, additional calls went out for a tanker task force, a fire task force and a rapid-intervention team — all of which provided more water and personnel to combat the fire, Dmuchowski said.
About 75 fire and rescue personnel from Frederick and Washington counties responded to the scene.
The fire began on the backside of the house's roof, near the chimney, and it spread from there, Campbell said. It took one hour for the fire and rescue personnel to knock out the bulk of the blaze and another two hours to put out burning embers and cool hot spots that remained, she said.
Campbell said at 3 p.m. that fire marshals had arrived at the scene to investigate what started the fire and to estimate the extent of the damage. She said it was not yet clear when that information would be available.
Mike and T.J. King, a married couple who live across the street from where the fire occurred, said their tight-knit community would rally behind their neighbors who lost their home.
"Everybody's been here forever," said Mike King, who moved to Poffenberger Road with his wife in 2007. The Kings said they are the second-newest residents to their section of the winding road in rural Jefferson.
The neighbors look out for each other, T.J. King said, and they'll continue to do just that.
