Fire on Poffenberger Rd
Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 2700 block of Poffenberger Road in Jefferson on Sunday. (staff photo by Katina Zentz)

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Three people were displaced after a house fire on Poffenberger Road in Jefferson around midday Sunday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

No one was injured in the fire, and an occupant and three pets who were in the home when the fire began all made it out safely, Battalion Chief Michael Dmuchowski said in an interview. The blaze, though, caused damage "all throughout the house," Dmuchowski said. 

