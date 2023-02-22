During his 20 years as a chef in various New York City restaurants, Richard Cohen always dreamed of opening his own Jamaican restaurant. He cooked in a variety of styles, from Scandinavian fare to pastries, while working on opening his own place. In December, his dream was realized when he opened Jerk It Smoke It in Yellow Springs. Reggae-tinged rock plays in its dining room off of Yellow Springs Road, and the restaurant's menu offers diners what Cohen calls an authentic Caribbean-American culinary experience. The menu ranges from brown stew fish, jerk chicken and pork, curried goat, braised oxtail and escovitch fish. He’s toned down the spices a bit, to appeal to American palates, Cohen admitted, but he also serves sauces that can turn up the heat.
Jerk It Smoke It offers Jamaican, Caribbean menu
RyanMarshall
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
