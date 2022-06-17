A juvenile was flown to a Baltimore hospital Friday evening after a report of a possible drowning at a pool in Frederick, authorities said.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Pool in Baker Park in Frederick at 6:08 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible drowning, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
They found a juvenile conscious and not in cardiac arrest. The juvenile was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore as a Priority 1 patient, the most critical level of emergency care.
