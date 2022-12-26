Plane crash, Anne Arundel County

A Frederick pilot was rescued on Monday after his plane crashed in an Anne Arundel County creek.

 Photo from Anne Arundel County Fire Department

A father and son in a kayak were among those who helped rescue a 71-year-old Frederick pilot from a creek in Anne Arundel County on Monday morning after the small plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff.

The pair jumped into action when they saw the plane veer into Beards Creek, a short distance from Lee Airport in Edgewater, said Lt. Jenny Macalliar, a spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

