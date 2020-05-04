Kayakers were rescued from swift-moving floodwaters near Point of Rocks early Saturday evening, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Three kayakers, two adults and a child, required a quick rescue in the Point of Rocks area near the Monocacy River when, at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, they encountered dangerous conditions due to elevated water levels, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the fire service. Multiple rescue boats arrived to handle the rescue and units from Loudoun County, Virginia, assisted, as well.
Of the three people rescued, only one of the adults was transported to a local hospital, but that individual only suffered minor injuries and was transported primarily for observation, Campbell said.
