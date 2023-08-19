Maui beach.jpg

On Monday, Aug. 7, the Sims family arrived in Lahaina for a normal day of their vacation. The family had arrived in Maui a few days earlier for the second week of their vacation in Hawaii.

Jason Sims, Brooke Sims and their daughters, Mia, Cali, Bri and Drew, had a fun day filled with good food and shopping. The family had breakfast at one of their favorite restaurants, Down the Hatch, took pictures with parrots and visited several stores.

Is this Biden's "Katrina"?

pdl603

Uh, no comment.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

[lol][lol][lol] gotcha, pdl. [thumbup] (It's campaign season now, and for the next (?) months for that senile puppet. His handlers have their hands full keeping him from putting his foot in his mouth, so his impromptu Q&A will be monitored. Only pre-approved hard copy and teleprompter script will be allowed.)

mwjr58

Agreed. No liberal bias just telling the story. Good journalism.

reds2193

For once a fantastic article from the FNP that doesnt try tk paint the current administration in a good way. Down and dirty real testimony from people on the ground. Buses cancelled by FEMA. A warzone as they describe. Unreal. Happy the Sims family made it home safe and are supporting the relief efforts. Good on them!

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

[thumbup][censored][thumbup]

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Correction: [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

public-redux
public-redux

“For once…”

To which articles are you alluding?

