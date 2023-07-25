A crash on Tuesday that critically injured a man caused authorities to close a stretch of Md. 26, a fire official said.
Emergency services received a call at 4:31 p.m. about a crash in which a vehicle rolled over and someone was trapped, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the man to a hospital, Campbell said.
The crash happened on Md. 26 between Md. 194 and Old Annapolis Road. That stretch of road was expected to stay closed through the night on Tuesday.
Campbell said it was not immediately clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one else received medical treatment.
She said officials needed to repair a telephone pole and an electric pole that were damaged in the crash.