One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Frederick Sunday night, according to a Frederick Police Department press release.
Frederick Police responded to a call at around 9 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle and killed on West Patrick Street near Linden Avenue, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, the commander of the department's Criminal Investigation Division.
The driver of the striking vehicle had left the scene, but later returned and was identified and interviewed by detectives, the lieutenant added. While the department's release indicated the fatality was being investigated as an accident, Henneberry said the investigation was still active as of late Monday morning.
"We’re still looking into the circumstances at this point," Henneberry said when asked whether any charges could be pending against the driver. "With any fatal, we’ll consult the state’s attorney’s office regarding charges and, once we've finished with our investigation, move forward with their advice."
Emergency Medical Services did respond to the scene to attempt to revive the man, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later, the release states.
No additional details regarding the man's identity were being released as of Monday as police were still attempting to reach several members of the man's family to make them aware of what happened, Henneberry said.
The Frederick Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team processed the scene and gathered evidence, closing a stretch of eastbound West Patrick Street near Hoke Place until approximately 2 a.m., Henneberry said.
The Frederick Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact Officer Randy Lawson at 301-600-2100.
(5) comments
Since there is no mention of "hit and run" I'm guessing the driver stayed on the scene.
Great. Captain Obvious has Wifi
Hey duffy, just what the f is that supposed to mean, huh?
The driver left the scene, then later returned.
dollymommy, that fact was not included in the original article, which has been amended. If it had been, I would not have posted what I did at 8:31 this morning. Regardless of duffy being his typical jerk-self.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.