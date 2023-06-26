Maryland State Police Vehicle

 Photo from Maryland State Police via Facebook

A 59-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tractor trailer while driving on I-70 near Myersville Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said in a press release Monday. 

Gregory Wood, of Hagerstown, was operating a 2016 Ducati motorcycle going west on I-70 at a high rate speed, in the right lane, the release said.

Greg F
Play the speed racer game, win stupid prizes. I see too many people on crotch rockets going well in excess of 100MPH all around the area, weaving in and out. Frankly, it's a matter of time to meet your maker when you ride like an imbecile. When, not if.

