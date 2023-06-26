A 59-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tractor trailer while driving on I-70 near Myersville Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said in a press release Monday.
Gregory Wood, of Hagerstown, was operating a 2016 Ducati motorcycle going west on I-70 at a high rate speed, in the right lane, the release said.
Wood's motorcycle collided with the rear of a tractor trailer hauling a shipping container, according to police.
State troopers were dispatched at about 7:04 p.m. to an area near South Mountain I-70 East Welcome Center, the press release said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was Fabian Bentley, a 48-year-old man from Chesapeake, West Virginia, MSP wrote.
Bentley was not injured, the release added.
The incident is still under investigation, MSP said.
(1) comment
Play the speed racer game, win stupid prizes. I see too many people on crotch rockets going well in excess of 100MPH all around the area, weaving in and out. Frankly, it's a matter of time to meet your maker when you ride like an imbecile. When, not if.
