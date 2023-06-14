One confirmed dead in fire at Point of Rocks.

A man was found dead after a house fire in Point of Rocks on Wednesday, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.

First responders were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. on multiple 911 calls for a house fire with possible entrapment, Campbell said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. 

Brookshire Run Fire
One man was confirmed dead after a house fire in the 1700 block of Brookshire Run in Point of Rocks early Wednesday morning.