A man was found dead after a house fire in Point of Rocks on Wednesday, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
First responders were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. on multiple 911 calls for a house fire with possible entrapment, Campbell said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.
First responders arrived to the scene, in the 1700 block of Brookshire Run, to find fire visible throughout the house, Campbell said.
There was no way to enter the house before bringing the fire under control, Campbell said.
Fire crews began "defensive operations" after arriving, which means attacking the fire from the outside, Campbell said.
Soon after they arrived, the roof and floor collapsed, Campbell said.
It took about 60 firefighters roughly 30 to 45 minutes to put out the fire, Campbell said.
After controlling the fire, first responders were able to enter the house, Campbell said.
They found one adult male deceased inside the home but do not believe anyone else was living in the house, Campbell said.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Fire Marshal are remaining on scene investigating the fire, and there is no word yet as to the cause of the fire, Campbell said.
The name of the victim is not being released, as the investigation is still going on, and next of kin have not yet been notified, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell wrote in a text message around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.