One man died in a single-vehicle crash on Md. 75 in Libertytown Saturday afternoon.
Michael Ednum Williams, 56, of Elkton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police. He was riding a 2013 black Yamaha motorcycle and was traveling northbound on Md. 75. According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist lost control around a curve and crashed down an embankment between Md. 26 and Coppermine Road.
Police believe speed and alcohol could have contributed to the crash, according to the release. Troopers will be completing a crash reconstruction investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.
