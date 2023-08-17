Frederick County Sheriff's Office logo

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the Adamstown area early Thursday, killing a passenger.

The front-seat passenger, Kelby Ryan Lester, 24, whose last known address was in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Correction

This story was updated to correct the name of Winchester Street, which police previously referred to as Winchester Boulevard.