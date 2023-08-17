The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the Adamstown area early Thursday, killing a passenger.
The front-seat passenger, Kelby Ryan Lester, 24, whose last known address was in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded at approximately 3:20 a.m. to Winchester Street near Mountville Road, according to a press release.
A 2022 Nissan Altima went off the road at a curve and down a hill, then hit a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the driver left the scene.
The sheriff office asked that anyone with information on the incident call Deputy Bryan Bittenmaster at 240-285-5604.