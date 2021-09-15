An electric company employee suffered burns while working on a transformer in Thurmont Tuesday night, according to officials.
First responders were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Hammaker Street at about 9:45 p.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. A man working on a transformer suffered burns to his hands and chest was flown to a local trauma center, Campbell said.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said the electric company was called to the area for a power outage, and the employee was there to make repairs. Kinnaird heard the man was conscious and doing well as of Wednesday. Power was eventually restored to the area.
