A Rockville man was killed after a head-on crash on Fingerboard Road in the Urbana area on Friday night, police said.
Maryland State Police said Christopher Bryan Brooks, 27, of Rockville, was driving east, but crossing over a double-yellow line, into the westbound lane, and passing vehicles.
The man's black Dodge Charger hit a white Toyota Camry head-on. The Camry, driven by 60-year-old Craig Allan McHenry of Adamstown, was heading west.
Police said in a press release that they were called to the scene at about 10:48 p.m. Friday. The crash happened east of Park Mills Road.
Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fingerboard Road was closed for more than two hours in that area while police investigated the crash.