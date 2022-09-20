Trailer overturned
A tractor-trailer rolled over on southbound U.S. 15 on Tuesday night.

 Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

A tractor-trailer driver was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle rolled over on southbound U.S. 15 on Tuesday night, a fire official said.

The tractor-trailer rolled over along U.S. 15 at Seton Avenue, north of Emmitsburg, Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said in a phone interview.

— Jack Hogan

