A tractor-trailer driver was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle rolled over on southbound U.S. 15 on Tuesday night, a fire official said.
The tractor-trailer rolled over along U.S. 15 at Seton Avenue, north of Emmitsburg, Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said in a phone interview.
