Two separate instances of suspected impaired driving resulted in crashes on northbound I-270 Thursday night and the death of a Kentucky man, according to Maryland State Police.
Joshua Teskey, 54, of Louisville, Kentucky, died after his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck by a Jeep Renegade that fled the scene, a state police press release said. Teskey was transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he died early Friday morning, state police said. Autopsy results are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Maryland State Police.
Brunswick resident Brandon Alas Roque, 23, identified by state troopers as the driver of the jeep, faces charges after troopers located him a few miles from the scene at a gas station on Md. 85. Roque's Jeep became disable as a result of the crash.
Police took Roque into police custody and are investigating whether alcohol, speed or distraction were contributing factors in the crash, which occurred near the mile 28 marker on I-270. Charges are pending consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney.
Less than three hours later as troopers and highway workers cleared the area from debris, another crash occurred, state police said.
A 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveled down the embankment to the right of the lane closures, where troopers watched it strike five vehicles that were traveling on the shoulder, state police said. The Cadillac then hit the guardrail before overturning onto the right shoulder where the vehicle stopped. One of the vehicles struck by the Cadillac was propelled into the lane closure where troopers and highway personnel were investigating the motorcycle crash.
State police and emergency personnel rushed to the overturned Cadillac to provide aid. The passenger, identified as Alexander Alfaro Amaya, 21, of Gaithersburg, was transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital, the release said.
The driver of the Cadillac Escalade is identified as Steven Alfaro Amaya, 20, of Gaithersburg. Steven Amaya was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the release. Troopers on the scene detected signs of impairment, the release said. Amaya was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Frederick Barrack for processing, said state police. Additional charges are pending consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney.
No other injuries were reported on the scene.
The investigation into both of these incidents is active and ongoing.
(1) comment
If I was Roque’s atty, and if police charge him with being under the influence, I’d be like “how do you know my client didn’t have a/any drinks after the accident occurred?”
