A winner has been determined for the Maryland Soybean Board sponsored Road Safety Naming Contest.
SAM —Slow Down, Assess your Surroundings, Move with Caution— comes from Natalie Grasso of Maryland and will be the name of the character featured in the Find Me Driving road safety campaign, according to a news release from the Maryland Soybean Board.
Board funded research showed that educating drivers about how to drive near slow moving vehicles like tractors, wagons and combines can help decrease accidents.
“Our committee had a lot of creative options to consider with entries from Washington state to Louisiana,” said Belinda Burrier, Frederick County farmer and MSB Chair, according to the release. “We were delighted to see such a strong response to the contest and hope to see the enthusiasm continue for the education campaign.”
Grasso, who was one of 90 entries from around the country, said she wanted the name she chose to be catchy, easy to remember and associated with the slow moving vehicle emblem.
“I noticed that the corners were cut off on the triangle body of the character/emblem, so I came up with the slogan: Don’t Cut Corners, Follow SAM!,” she said, according to the release.
Ultimately, the goal is to have zero deaths and injuries on roads in Maryland. MSB is partnering with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to reach that goal and provide education to drivers.
“We welcome anyone to join us in this education effort,” said Burrier, according to the release. “Together we can decrease road accidents and make all of our drives safer.”
For more information, visit: https://findmedriving.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.