A Middletown man was seriously injured and still recovering after a single-vehicle crash on Dance Hall Road on Sunday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
David Nelson Rice was driving south in the 7400 block of Dance Hall Road at about 8:30 a.m. when, for reasons that remained under investigation as of Monday, his 2011 Hyundai Accent crossed the double yellow center lines and left the left side of the roadway before striking a tree head-on, according to a sheriff's office press release. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office did not return a Frederick News-Post email seeking additional information on the crash as of Monday evening.
Rice was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment while collision reconstruction experts with the sheriff's office conducted an investigation at the scene of the crash, the release states.
Rice remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, according to Michael Schwartzberg, a hospital spokesman for the University of Maryland Medical System.
Anyone who either witnessed the crash or who can otherwise provide investigators with additional information was asked to contact Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.
