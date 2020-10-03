About 100 cars traveled from Middletown Park to Frederick on Saturday afternoon in a caravan parade to show support for President Donald Trump.
The parade, which came just one day after Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19, gave backers a chance to wish him well and voice their approval of the president.
"I just felt like America has been so divided lately, and when I watched the Trump supporters show their love and support at the other rallies throughout the United States ... it just brought joy my heart," said organizer Michelle Deanovich. "And I wanted to bring that to the Frederick area."
The caravan also caused a significant back-up on US-40 Alt as it traveled toward Frederick. There was one crash along the parade route that added to the traffic troubles, although the cars involved were not in the parade. The crash occurred at the exit for I-70 at about 1:30 p.m., when the tail end of the parade was coming through. Nobody in the crash was injured.
The event started as cars lined up in the Middletown Park parking lot at about 12:15 p.m., and organizers handed out free T-shirts. There was no formal speech or gathering, although attendees did exit their cars and talk amongst each other. Participants were not observed wearing masks.
"So so many people don't even know unless you have an N95 mask the only person you're protecting is people from you," said Deanovich.
The parade left the park at about 1 p.m. and travelled through the Middletown High School parking lot to get to 40, where two volunteers on motorcycles blocked traffic to let the parade through. The result was a very long back-up on the road.
The parade continued down the Golden Mile and to Downtown Frederick, driving down North Market Street and by Baker Park. The parade ended at the Francis Scott Key Mall.
Among the attendees was Gary Jenkins, who said he thinks President Trump is the greatest president he has seen in his lifetime. He credited his removal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and his America-first priority as reasons he will be voting for the president again this year.
He also commended President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and said that he appreciates him prioritizing the economy after seeing it plummet after immediate state closures in March.
"I’d rather die from the coronavirus than starve," he said.
Many families were also in attendance with children and dogs. Greg Stoner came with his family, and said that he wanted to show support for the president, especially now that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A few people carried signs reading "Get Well Soon" in support of the president's recovery from the virus.
"I mean no matter what he does I'm trying to show my support," Deanovich said.
Deanovich hopes that the message the parade sent was one of love and support, which she sees as American values.
"I just want to show that we can come together without causing chaos and burning down the cities and showing what we want," she said. "And we want our country to come together and be one and not so divided."
(8) comments
Excuse me if this selective empathy doesn’t resonate.
You can’t fix stupid. Parading against their own interests. Trump deserves nothing but disdain and disgust. He’s sick because he’s arrogant. He made other people sick because he’s selfish. Vote him out.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
I guess “burning down cities” is the new “Wall”. BTW, where is the wall, the Trump healthcare plan, his tax returns he promised to release, Melania’s immigration records, his birth certificate, and when did he know he had Covid? Wednesday or Friday? Masks work.
What a pathetic reason not to wear a mask. Because it doesn't protect the wearer? How selfish are you folks? It makes me ill. P.S. it does provide some protection to the wearer...about 40% safer. And if both you and the other folks wear a mask...you're about 90% safer.
O...M...G...
That's a lie. Many did wear masks.
