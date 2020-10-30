A house fire started by discarded smoking material displaced six residents in Monrovia early Friday morning, according to a fire department official.
The single-story ranch style home in the 4600 block of Mid County Drive West caught fire at approximately 2:50 a.m., according to Tom Coe, fire chief of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Three adults and three children, who were home at the time of the fire, escaped before first responders arrived, he said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries, according to Coe.
About 30 firefighters, including personnel from Carroll and Montgomery counties, extinguished the blaze in roughly 20 minutes, he said. Firefighters were somewhat hampered by a charged electrical service to the home and paused for Potomac Edison to cut the power, according to Coe.
The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal investigated and determined the cause of the fire was accidental, originating from discarded smoking material in the basement, then spread to the attic, Coe said. The fire marshal’s office estimated damage at $250,000.
