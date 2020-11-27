A Thanksgiving day fire in Walkersville displaced six people and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to a Frederick fire and rescue official.
The blaze came about after a food smoker caught fire on the deck, according to authorities.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the house fire in the 8300 block of Inspiration Avenue at about 1:17 p.m. Thursday, finding flames spreading from the deck to the house, said spokeswoman Sarah Campbell.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, limiting damage to the house and rescuing a family cat. There were no injuries to firefighters, residents or the cat, Campbell said.
One adult and five children were displaced as a result.
The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental, caused by the propane smoker.
A GoFundMe for the displaced family popped up online shortly after the fire. A woman who described herself as the landlord wrote that the tenants, a single mother with children ranging in age from 2 to 13, are in need of funds for food, clothing, pet supplies and medical supplies.
"This family has lost pretty much everything in the house. Any amount would be a great help," Michelle O'Dea Barth wrote. The goal is to collect $10,000 for the family. The fundraiser is entitled, "Single mom of 5 house fire."
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the location of the fire. It happened in the 8300 block of Inspiration Avenue. The earlier incorrect information was provided by the Frederick fire and rescue department.
Aw gee, every year fire departments across the country warn people on every news media to not use smokers and those deep fryers (for turkeys) on decks nor too near to the dwelling. And, every year, someone someplace has a fire due to this reason. Why didn't the resident have renters insurance? Typical story where it is expected that such people are dependent on other folks to supply their needs thanks to the resident's negligence. And, "no," I'm not sympathetic to her being a single mother and that it is close to Christman. Renters: spend $20.00/month on renters insurance and less on thinking of getting the latest smartphone (and/or beer and cigarettes). As for the landlord, it should have been required that the tenants obtain (and prove) that they carry renters insurance and be included in the lease.
My brother had a fire due to smoker that had nothing under it to protect from heat on a wood deck. Duh. You need at least a 1” pad of concrete barrier like pavers to protect yourself and even that may not be enough depending on how long it is on. I also saved a neighbors house where they put the grill within about 2 feet from the house. They left it alone and it overheated and all the drippings caught fire spewing 10 foot flames. Fortunately I had a hose long enough to reach it and put it out.
So the landlord is hoping her insurance covers the $150K loss, the taxpayers are handed a tab for the firefighters time, and the tenant picks up some extra change. And what if the insurance company refuses payment or some portion of it because the tenant had no insurance or that they were not told the property was being rented out?
Usually the landlord has insurance, Sue. And personal property would be covered to a limited amount. My guess is $25,000.
