One of the motorcyclists injured in a crash in Wolfsville Tuesday night has died, police said Thursday.
Stephen Thomas Wolfrey, 55, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital Wednesday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. There will be an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
Four motorcycles were southbound in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road when one rear-ended another at about 4:30 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday. The struck motorcyclist maintained control, but the other motorcycle, operated by Wolfrey, crashed in the middle of the road, authorities said.
A second crash occurred shortly after the first, sending another motorcyclist and two first responders to the hospital.
Wyatt Walker Lewis, 19, of Smithsburg, remains at University of Maryland Shock Trauma, police said Thursday. Lewis was northbound on his motorcycle just after the first crash when his vehicle struck a fire engine. Lewis was thrown from the motorcycle, which then hit three first responders from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) and two bystanders who were assisting Wolfrey, according to police. Lewis was flown to shock trauma, as was one of the DFRS members.
One DFRS member remains at shock trauma in stable condition as of Thursday. A second DFRS member is recovering at home after being released from Meritus Medical Center. The third first responder and two bystanders refused treatment.
The FCSO asks anyone with information related to these crashes to contact Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.
