A motorcyclist died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on Md. 194.
Maryland Sate Police troopers responded to the crash at about 2 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Md. 194, lost control and left the roadway where it meets Md. 26, according to a news release. The motorcyclist struck the guardrail and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were released.
