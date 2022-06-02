A Mount Airy man died after he was pinned beneath a lawnmower on Wednesday, police said.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday that deputies found 82-year-old Augustus Clemont Harris dead underneath the mower in the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mount Airy.
He was operating a zero-turn mower on a steep incline, across a hill, when the mower began to slide and the deck caught in the dirt, the news release said.
Harris was in the seat when the mower, which had an after-market awning, flipped, with him pinned underneath, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a full autopsy on Harris to determine his exact cause of death, according to the release.
(3) comments
That’s a tough way to go. R.I.P.
This was my biggest fear when my husband taught our son to ride the mower. I feel so awful for this man and his family. Rest in peace.
So sad.
