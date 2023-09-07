Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg

 Staff file photo by Sam Yu

A Mount St. Mary’s University student died Wednesday, nearly a week after suffering a head injury in an off-campus skateboarding accident.

Paul Keagan Jaravata went into a coma shortly after the accident, Mount President Timothy Trainor said during a vigil held on the campus Tuesday evening. Students and employees gathered to pray for Jaravata’s healing.

