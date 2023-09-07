A Mount St. Mary’s University student died Wednesday, nearly a week after suffering a head injury in an off-campus skateboarding accident.
Paul Keagan Jaravata went into a coma shortly after the accident, Mount President Timothy Trainor said during a vigil held on the campus Tuesday evening. Students and employees gathered to pray for Jaravata’s healing.
The vigil was live-streamed via Facebook, and Trainor said Jaravata’s family members were watching from around the country. Some were watching from beside his hospital bed in Baltimore, he said.
Jaravata was a member of the Mount’s Class of 2024.
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 1, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist who saw a person lying unconscious in the road next to a skateboard. The person was found at the bottom of a steep hill along Irishtown Road in Emmitsburg, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The person — later identified as Jaravata — was in and out of consciousness when deputies arrived, the post said.
“Injuries observed were consistent with a hard fall at speed coming down a hill and not with being struck by a motor vehicle,” the FCSO post said.
At first, deputies could not identify the victim, the post said. The department posted a picture of the skateboard and asked for the community’s help in identifying it.
The department later updated its post, saying the person had been identified.
Jaravata was flown to the hospital.
He was a psychology major and a member of the Health Professions Club on campus, Mount spokesperson Donna Klinger wrote in a statement Thursday.
Jaravata was also active in the Mount Music Society, the Asian Culture Club, the Photography Club and the Campus Ministry, and he played intramural dodgeball, Klinger wrote.
Mount social media posts described Jaravata as a “much-loved member” of the campus community.
”Keagan will be remembered for his wide-ranging interests, academic prowess, musical talent and zest for life,” a university Facebook post said.
