Recent reporting in a book released this week alleges a significant lapse in regulatory oversight surrounding a 2018 wastewater spill at Fort Detrick, and a lack of transparency in verifying the Army’s testing methods and results afterward.
Army officials maintain that its testing indicated there were no biological hazards released into Frederick waterways following the spill at a Fort Detrick plant that treats dangerous pathogens.
“Testing results showed no indication of biological hazards in any runoff,” Army spokesperson Lanessa Hill wrote in an email on Thursday. “Investigations determined there was no risk to Carroll Creek.”
A month after the spill, the treatment plant was decommissioned, Hill wrote, adding that the facility now uses an updated system that she said meets all regulatory requirements to thermally treat liquid wastewater from the laboratory.
The spill occurred at a treatment plant that receives waste from the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has laboratories at Fort Detrick that work with deadly pathogens.
Investigative reporter Alison Young wrote in her recently released book, “Pandora’s Gamble,” that the Army’s conclusions could not be verified because testing results and the specific methods used were not made public.
That calls into question the validity of the Army’s tests, Young wrote.
The Army’s response included a delayed reaction to the spill, delayed testing for biological hazards in the area surrounding the spill, delayed notification to local officials, and the Army’s refusal to share copies of testing reports, according to Young’s reporting.
Members of a citizen committee concerned with public safety of laboratories that deal with some of the most deadly pathogens in Frederick County and at Fort Detrick were also unsuccessful in obtaining data to independently verify the Army’s conclusions.
The Frederick Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee (CLCAC) released a report in 2020 that stated despite expressing initial interest in sharing data on environmental sampling after the spill, the Army never shared that data following repeated requests from the CLCAC.
“... [T]he CLCAC cannot independently conclude that there is no risk to the community from environmental contamination of the grounds surrounding [the spill site],” the report states.
Though the CLCAC concluded in the report that there was likely little risk to the community from the spill, Matt Sharkey, a biologist who chaired the committee between 2018 and 2022, said in an interview on Thursday that Young’s reporting calls that conclusion into doubt.
That is because, Sharkey said, the CLCAC was not fully aware of the extent of the wastewater breach until after Young’s book was released.
Sharkey said his comments represented his own views as a Frederick resident, not of the CLCAC nor his employer.
Emails seeking comment from current CLCAC members went unanswered by press time.
“It remains the case, however, that we didn’t know about the extent of the wastewater breach ... or the absolute inadequate paucity of environmental sampling that underlied the Army’s assessment of ‘no risk to the community’ until Alison Young’s [reporting],” Sharkey wrote in an email on Thursday.
Young’s reporting also rehashed lapses in transparency between Fort Detrick officials and the CLCAC, Sharkey said.
In addition to the refusal to share testing data, Sharkey cited the attendance of public information officers at CLCAC meetings as opposed to officials in charge of the laboratories with which the committee is concerned.
Sharkey said he applauded the updated treatment facility, but he did not trust that another spill wouldn’t occur.
He also called on Fort Detrick officials to test the soil and groundwater surrounding the 2018 spill site, noting that the pathogens the laboratory was working with, including anthrax and Burkholderia, are environmentally persistent.
Questions regarding the Army’s plans for future testing could not be answered before deadline on Thursday, though Hill said the Army would work on answering them in the following days.
Allen Etzler, a spokesperson for the city of Frederick, wrote in an email on Thursday that the city maintains a strong working relationship and open lines of communication with Fort Detrick and was made aware of Young’s reporting.
“When the sterilization plant leak occurred in 2018 The City and the public were appropriately notified and we appreciated the communication coming from the base,” Etzler wrote.
The News-Post filed a public information request with the city on Thursday for details surrounding Frederick officials’ notification of the spill and the city’s correspondence with Army officials. A separate request was filed for MDE’s investigation of the spill.
Neither request was fulfilled as of Thursday evening.
