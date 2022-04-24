A Mount Airy man was killed after his motorcycle and another vehicle crashed in New Market on Sunday morning, police said.
Valentins Alksnis III, 55, was thrown from his 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle near the intersection of Gas House Pike and Central Church Road, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Sunday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the driver of the second vehicle — who was not identified — to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.
Gas House Pike was closed for a few hours after the crash, then reopened, Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, wrote in a text message.
The sheriff’s office responded to the 11500 block of Gas House Pike at around 9 a.m. Sunday, police said. The traffic unit of the office investigated. Deputies notified Alksnis's family, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information about the crash or who witnessed it to call Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at (301) 600-1046. The investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
FNP staff: a death story, let’s shut the comments down.
There’s a link below to the webmaster for your suggestion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.