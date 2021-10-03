A fire at New Market Mini Storage Saturday afternoon left a civilian and a firefighter hospitalized and caused an estimated $1 million in damages, according to information provided Sunday by Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Thomas Coe.
Units from the county’s fire and rescue services were dispatched to the storage facility on the 10600 block of Old National Pike at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. The New Market District Volunteer Fire Department arrived first on scene and found a fire on the exterior of the building that included several recreational vehicles and automobiles, Coe wrote in an email.
Additional personnel were requested to help quell the flames, and the fire was placed under control around 4 p.m., Coe wrote. Units remained on the scene, finalizing the fire’s extinguishment, until after 7 p.m. Eleven departments assisted in the response.
Emergency Medical Services treated a civilian for burns caused by the fire. Maryland State Police Aviation later flew the injured person to Medstar hospital, Coe wrote. A firefighter was also transported to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of an injury sustained during the firefight, Coe wrote. He was treated and has since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, Coe wrote.
Additional departments responding to the scene included Spring Ridge, Green Valley, Urbana, Juniors, Citizens, United, Westview, Independent, Walkersville-Rescue and Mount Airy.
