A fire at the Econo Lodge in Frederick on Wednesday appeared to damage rooms, but no one was injured, according to a fire official.
First responders were dispatched at 9:25 p.m., Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message on Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Francis Scott Key Drive, according to a Division of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook post.
The room that was on fire was not occupied, Campbell wrote. There was no information on a cause, which was being investigated by Frederick County’s Office of the Fire Marshal.
The fire took 45 responders about 30 minutes to control, Campbell wrote.
Rapid intervention dispatch, which brings additional firefighters to a scene, was requested, according to the Facebook post.