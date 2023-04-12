No one was injured in a fire that damaged a Jefferson home Wednesday night, according to a fire official.
Crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 4500 block of Timbery Drive in Jefferson at 7:24 p.m., said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
They found heavy fire throughout the house, and couldn’t access much of the second floor, Campbell said.
Todd Strait, a neighbor, said he was mowing the lawn when someone in a car passing by began pointing. He turned around and saw the fire.
“It was pretty bad,” Strait said.
Strait said his wife called the house’s owners to see if they were home.
Braden Strait, Todd’s son, said he ran up to the house to see if anyone was inside, and didn’t see any cars outside.
The house was engulfed in fire when he ran up, he said.
