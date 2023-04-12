Fire photo 1
No one was injured in a fire that damaged a house in the 4500 block of Timbery Drive in Jefferson on Wednesday night, according to a fire official.

 Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 4500 block of Timbery Drive in Jefferson at 7:24 p.m., said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.