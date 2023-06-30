Troy Grossnickle, battalion chief at the Frederick County’s Office of the Fire Marshal, is not taking any time off for the Fourth of July.
Instead, he and his coworkers are working through July 4, attending and inspecting professional fireworks shows and handling complaints about firework use in the county, among other things, Grossnickle said in a phone interview Friday.
“We’re just hoping that people remain safe and attend professional firework shows, if possible,” Grossnickle said.
Grossnickle advised not re-lighting fireworks that did not go off, using approved devices, keeping pets indoors, remembering that sparklers can burn at about 1,500 degrees fahrenheit — and only lighting one sparkler at a time
The only fireworks that are legal for consumers to use are sparklers and ground-based sparkling devices, per Maryland state law.
The fine for illegal fireworks is $250 for possession with intent to use and $250 for discharge, per firework, Oliver Alkire, Master Deputy State Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer, said in a phone interview.
Intent to use could look like the unused fireworks being outside, or near fireworks that are being discharged, Alkire said.
So, five, discharged so-called roman candles, for example could result in a $2,500 fine, Alkire said.
Sparklers and sparkling devices approved for use in Frederick County will have a warning on them that the firework “emits showers of sparks,” according to a joint release from Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and others on Wednesday
Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services, the Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Communications also joined the release.
It’s common, however, for people to drive to Pennsylvania, for example, to obtain fireworks that are not legal in the state, Grossnickle said.
It’s also become more frequent for people to gather in smaller groups since the pandemic, and sometimes shoot their own fireworks, Grossnickle said.
On and around July 4, there are an average of 200 complaints about firework usage, Grossnickle said, up from about half that number pre-pandemic.
Firework storage is also an issue.
On Tuesday evening, rescue crews in Montgomery County were dispatched to the 14200 block of Cervantes Avenue, where fireworks, presumably consumer ones, were modified, and exploded in the garage, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.
Two people in the house were transported to the hospital, and the home was deemed unsafe to occupy, displacing four people, Piringer said.
There was a similar incident in Frederick County last year, Grossnickle said.
Used fireworks ended up setting off unused fireworks in a garage, causing severe damage to the garage, Grossnickle recalled.
Used fireworks can remain hot enough to set off unusued fireworks. unused fireworks could also be ignited by another heat source, Grossnickle said.
Grossnickle recommended storing fireworks in a cool place and having a fire extinguisher or a something like a stainless steel bucket of water on hand that can handle heat.
People who have preexisting conditions that might already be sensitive to air quality might also consider avoiding a smoky, enclosed area with nearby, heavy firework usage, Glofelty added.
The state requires a permit for fireworks shows and aerial fireworks, which requires, among other things, a site inspection and a $1 million insurance policy, Alkire said in a phone interview.
There are permits for nearly 60 such shows throughout Maryland for the Fourth of July period, Alkire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.