One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Frederick Sunday night, Frederick Police Department announced in a press release.
Frederick Police responded to a call at around 9 p.m. Sunday for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of West Patrick Street and Linden Avenue, the release said.
Emergency Medical Services responded to provide life-saving measure, but the victim was pronounced dead, the release said.
The identity and further details of the victim are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
Officers are handling this incident as an accident investigation. The Frederick Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating, according to the release.
Eastbound West Patrick Street remains closed at the intersection of Hoke Place, the release said. The road will remain closed while the investigation is completed. Drivers should avoid this area until the road is re-opened.
The Frederick Police Department is requesting anyone with information about this accident to contact Officer Randy Lawson at 301-600-2100.
Since there is no mention of "hit and run" I'm guessing the driver stayed on the scene.
