One person died after they could not escape from a burning vehicle that crashed on Interstate 70 eastbound near Mount Phillip Road in Frederick Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A Subaru Outback driving east traveled off the road when the driver lost control for unknown reasons, struck a road sign, hit the guardrail and caught fire, Maryland State Police said in a news release. The driver got out before the vehicle became engulfed in flames, but the passenger could not exit in time and died, police said. They were pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
The driver was taken to Meritus Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescues services tweeted a patient was transported by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not release the identification of the driver or the deceased person. Police said in the release alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.
After all I-70 lanes were closed for a portion of Sunday afternoon, one lane opened as of 3:45 p.m. One lane remains closed for the investigation, according to police. The crash occurred prior to exit 52B, an online traffic report showed.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal sent deputies to assist Maryland State Police, according to the agency's Twitter.
This is a Frederick News-Post alert. Check back for more updates.
(1) comment
Wow, what a shame. I can't think of a worse way to go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.