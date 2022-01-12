One person is dead after a house caught fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville Wednesday night.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) was dispatched at about 6:56 p.m. to a single-family home, the agency said in a news release. The front of the home was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival. Crews attacked the blaze and searched for one unaccounted for resident, the release reads. Fire department leadership quickly requested a rapid intervention dispatch and fire task force to summon additional personnel.
One person died in the fire, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said. The sheriff’s office and DFRS will jointly investigate the fire and death. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating on scene. No further information on the deceased was available.
Roughly 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties got the fire under control in about 75 minutes, according to the release. Crews were still on scene checking for extension, extinguishing hotspots and performing overhaul as of about 9:10 p.m. They’re expected to remain on scene for several hours.
Fire and rescue units responded from Brunswick, Citizens, Graceham, Independent, Juniors, Lewistown, Middletown, Myersville, Thurmont, United, Walkersville and Wolfsville stations.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-004136.
