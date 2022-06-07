A man died early Tuesday morning after a head-on collision on U.S. 15 near Lewistown Elementary School, north of Frederick, police said.
Robert Camplair, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 a.m, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo wrote in an email.
The other driver, 42-year-old Stephen Wright, was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County for minor injuries, she said.
Police did not provide their hometowns.
At roughly 11:52 p.m. Monday, Wright was driving north, approaching Angleberger Road, in his 1997 BMW 740i, Russo wrote. He crossed the "grassy center median" and drove into the southbound lanes, Russo wrote.
His BMW struck Camplair’s 1991 Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes, she wrote.
State police did not provide additional information as to what might have caused the collision.