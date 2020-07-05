One person is dead and two others were taken to Shock Trauma Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash on Maryland Route 31 at Clemsonville Road.
Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to the crash around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.
Duncan Hobby, 20, of Sykesville died from his injuries and the two passengers in his car were taken to University of Maryland, Shock Trauma via Trooper 3 medivac, according to the release.
The driver of the other vehicle, Terry Becker of Hampstead, was not injured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
