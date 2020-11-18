One person was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma after a single-vehicle crash in Frederick Wednesday.
The patient was listed in serious condition after their vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of Laurel Wood Way and Monocacy Boulevard at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn.
The person was trapped for approximately 15 minutes until they were freed by Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Alcorn said. A fire hydrant was damaged in the crash.
As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alcorn said the roadway had been cleared. He did not have further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.