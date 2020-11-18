Frederick City Police
Frederick Police Department vehicles are pictured.

 Staff fille photo by Bill Green

One person was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma after a single-vehicle crash in Frederick Wednesday.

The patient was listed in serious condition after their vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of Laurel Wood Way and Monocacy Boulevard at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn.

The person was trapped for approximately 15 minutes until they were freed by Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Alcorn said. A fire hydrant was damaged in the crash.

As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alcorn said the roadway had been cleared. He did not have further details.

