One adult was hospitalized after their vehicle rolled over and trapped them inside temporarily Thursday morning in Urbana, according to the fire department.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 3800 block of Kendall Drive at about 8:05 a.m., according to a tweet from the agency, and extricated an adult from the vehicle.
Spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said first responders weren't aware of any life-threatening injuries. Campbell did not know the cause of the crash.
