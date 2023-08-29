One of the victims in the fire in Adamstown on Sunday that killed two people called 911 to report the fire, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.
The report from the 911 call was that people were trapped in a house fire, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release Sunday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Campbell wrote in an email. Investigators have determined that the fire began in a second-floor bedroom above the garage.
The victims were identified as Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75.
The fire was in the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East, near Buckeystown Pike and Fingerboard Road.
The damage from the fire was estimated to be about $200,000, Campbell wrote.
Firefighters arrived at the home minutes after a 911 call at 2:08 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said one person was found in a second-floor bedroom at about 2:24 a.m. and a second resident was found at 2:33 a.m. Both were in cardiac arrest.
No one was outside the residence when firefighters arrived, Campbell wrote.
The third person in the home was in the basement. First responders woke up the person in the basement and helped them get out, according to Campbell.
The home had smoke detectors, but it is unclear if they were working, Campbell wrote.
Firefighters arrived on Sunday to fire showing on the second floor of the two-story single-family home. They extinguished the majority of the fire within 25 minutes, Campbell wrote.
A dog was removed from the home unharmed, according to Campbell.