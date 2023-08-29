Adamstown fire

Two people were killed in an Adamstown house fire on Sunday morning, authorities said.

 Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

One of the victims in the fire in Adamstown on Sunday that killed two people called 911 to report the fire, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.

The report from the 911 call was that people were trapped in a house fire, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release Sunday.