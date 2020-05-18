One person suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in a house fire in Mount Airy Sunday night.
Approximately 20 units and 65 personnel from Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Village Gate Court in Mount Airy at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
The call reported two people were trapped in the residence, but upon Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s arrival, the two residents were found outside the house. Meanwhile, they found fire in a second-floor bedroom, and attacked the fire finding no additional victims.
Emergency personnel evaluated the victims and transported one to an area hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s office. Damage figures are not yet available, but most of the damage occurred on the second floor, and was described as “moderate smoke damage.”
No first responders were injured.
Units from Mount Airy, New Market, Green Valley, Lisbon, Damascus, West Friendship, Germantown, Winfield, Laytonsville, Frederick County DFRS, Howard County DFRS, Montgomery County DFRS, Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Mount Airy Police Department responded to the scene.
