Crane Topples onto Interstate 70

A crane being used to build a new bridge on Interstate 70 east of Hagerstown toppled onto the highway Friday morning. The crane operator had minor injuries and no motorists were injured.

 Photo by Ric Dugan/Herald-Mail

At least one person suffered minor injuries when a crane toppled onto Interstate 70 eastbound Friday morning, shutting down the highway at Crystal Falls Drive for about 2 1/2 hours and backing up traffic for miles.

Traffic on secondary roads around the collapse scene were backed up, as well, forcing drivers to wait in long lines of vehicles on U.S. 40.

