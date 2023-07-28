At least one person suffered minor injuries when a crane toppled onto Interstate 70 eastbound Friday morning, shutting down the highway at Crystal Falls Drive for about 2 1/2 hours and backing up traffic for miles.
Traffic on secondary roads around the collapse scene were backed up, as well, forcing drivers to wait in long lines of vehicles on U.S. 40.
