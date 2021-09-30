Firefighters for much of Thursday battled an outbuilding fire east of Frederick in the 7400 block of McKaig Road.
The approximately 60-by-30-foot building drew Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services to the area at about 12:23 p.m. Thursday, DFRS tweeted, and the incident was still active several hours later.
McKaig Road was initially closed at Gas House Pike, and first responders ask residents to avoid the area. A tanker task force was requested.
DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell told the News-Post at 1:36 p.m. roughly 50 firefighters were on scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
By 4:30 p.m., most of the fire was out, though firefighters were still tackling hotspots, Campbell said.
There were no injuries during the incident, and authorities didn't anticipate determining the cause of the fire Thursday.
Large detached barn/garage fully involved along McKaig Rd in Frederick County (Walkersville area). @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/NCOI6HfHnm— Jeremy Leftwich (@Leftwich_Jeremy) September 30, 2021
Glad no one was hurt. I could see the smoke from my house.
